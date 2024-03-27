scorecardresearch
Ship that collided with Baltimore bridge was chartered by Maersk

Ship that collided with Baltimore bridge was chartered by Maersk

A Maersk-chartered ship, the Dali container vessel, collided with a bridge in Baltimore carrying Maersk customers' cargo but with no company personnel onboard. Maersk's shares fell 3.2% following the incident, with the company pledging to keep customers informed as investigations are carried out.

 The Dali container vessel that collided  on Tuesday with a bridge in Baltimore was chartered by shipping company Maersk, the Danish group saidin a statement.

The ship carried Maersk customers' cargo but none of the company's crew or personnel were onboard, it added.

"We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected," Maersk said.

Maersk's share price fell on the news, trading down 3.2% at 1019 GMT.

The Dali was set to depart Baltimore early on Tuesday and arrive at Colombo on April 22, according to a schedule on Maersk's website.

The vessel is owned by Singapore's Grace Ocean Pte, according to LSEG data, and managed by Synergy Marine Group.

"We are closely following the investigations conducted by authorities and Synergy, and we will do our utmost to keep our customers informed," Maersk said.

Published on: Mar 27, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
