scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
World News
US News
Smartphones spared, sofas hit: How US–China trade reshaped under Donald Trump's April tariff twist

Feedback

Smartphones spared, sofas hit: How US–China trade reshaped under Donald Trump's April tariff twist

While the Trump administration’s sweeping 145% reciprocal tariffs shook up global supply chains in early April, a large chunk of Chinese tech exports, worth nearly $100 billion, has just been carved out of the penalty list.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The long game is to pressure companies to onshore production, especially in semiconductors and critical tech. The long game is to pressure companies to onshore production, especially in semiconductors and critical tech.

The U.S.–China trade equation is being rewritten once again and this time, it’s electronics that have dodged the fire. While the Trump administration’s sweeping 145% reciprocal tariffs shook up global supply chains in early April, a large chunk of Chinese tech exports, worth nearly $100 billion, has just been carved out of the penalty list.

Related Articles

China to U.S.: The trade artery that fuels American tech shelves

China remains a dominant supplier to the United States, exporting goods worth $439 billion in 2024, accounting for 16% of total U.S. imports. In turn, this trade formed 15% of China’s total exports.

At the heart of these exports? Tech and consumer electronics.

  • Smartphones alone clocked $47 billion, making up 40% of U.S. smartphone imports
  • Computers and laptops followed closely at $41 billion (29% share)
  • Plastic products: $14 billion (57% of U.S. imports)
  • Batteries: $16 billion (51%)
  • Toys: $10.5 billion (56%)
  • Lighting: $9.5 billion (a staggering 98%)
  • Furniture: $9 billion (32%)
  • Chairs: $8 billion (30%)
  • Heating appliances (like water heaters, hair dryers): $7.5 billion (60%)
  • Video monitors: $7 billion (34%)
  • Motor vehicle parts: $11.5 billion (13%)
  • Miscellaneous commodities: $22 billion

U.S. to China: High-tech and harvests cross the Pacific

In contrast, U.S. exports to China stood at $144 billion in 2024, forming 6% of China’s total imports and 7% of America’s total exports. The U.S. shipped out a mix of farm produce, tech components, and energy:

  • Soybeans: $13 billion (24% of China’s soybean imports; 52% of U.S. soybean exports)
  • Semiconductors: $8.7 billion (2% of China’s chip imports; 17% of U.S. chip exports)
  • Vaccines: $6.7 billion (38% of Chinese vaccine imports)
  • Natural gas: $6 billion (7%)
  • Crude oil: $6 billion (2%)
  • Motor vehicles & parts: $4.9 billion (13%)
  • Semiconductor manufacturing equipment: $4 billion (9% of Chinese imports; 21% of U.S. exports)
  • Medical instruments: $3.5 billion (31%)
  • Copper scrap: $2.8 billion (16% of Chinese imports; 52% of U.S. exports)
  • Ethylene polymers: $2.6 billion (14%)

April Shock: Tariffs at 145% but tech gets carved out

On April 2, 2025, the Trump administration triggered a fresh trade war wave—slapping 145% reciprocal tariffs on Chinese goods. But by April 12, it issued sweeping exemptions worth $390 billion, including $100 billion in imports from China.

This carve-out specifically protected high-priority tech goods like:

  • Products exempted from the 145% tariff hike (effective April 5, 2025):
  • Smartphones & Communication Devices
  • Smartphones
  • Modems, routers
  • Data transmission gear
  • Computing & Storage Equipment
  • Laptops and desktops
  • Automatic data processing machines (ADP)
  • Solid-state drives (SSDs), flash drives, memory cards
  • Disc drives
  • Computer parts & accessories
  • Display Technology
  • Flat-panel displays (for mobiles, monitors)
  • Computer monitors
  • Semiconductors & Components
  • Semiconductor manufacturing equipment
  • Memory chips
  • Diodes, transistors, wafers
  • Electronic integrated circuits
  • Semiconductor-based sensors
  • Other Electronics
  • Solar panels and cells

These exemptions represent 23% of all U.S. imports from China, with smartphones and laptops making up three-quarters of the exempted value. For context, Apple’s iPhone supply chain still depends on China for nearly 90% of production.

However, the respite is temporary. As Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick warned, “These items fall under existing 20% fentanyl tariffs and are being reassigned to a different bucket.” Trump added on Truth Social that a Section 232 national security study will soon assess U.S. dependence on imported electronics—paving the way for sectoral tariffs likely within two months.

What’s still hit with the full 145% tariff?

While tech got a breather, many Chinese goods are still paying full fare:

  • Furniture and home furnishings
  • Lighting fixtures
  • Clothing and textiles
  • Toys (non-electronic)
  • Plastic products
  • Footwear
  • Motor vehicle parts
  • Household appliances (non-electronic)
  • Steel and aluminum
  • Industrial machinery
  • Non-electronic medical supplies

Who gains from the exemption?

The move benefits U.S. tech giants like Apple, Dell, Nvidia, and global chipmakers like TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix. It also gives some breathing room to retailers bracing for inflationary shocks on consumer electronics.

But the Trump administration is clear: this isn’t a backtrack, it’s a realignment. The long game is to pressure companies to onshore production, especially in semiconductors and critical tech.

As the White House put it: “America cannot rely on China to manufacture critical technologies. At the direction of the President, these companies are hustling to onshore manufacturing in the United States as soon as possible.”

Published on: Apr 15, 2025, 2:27 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement