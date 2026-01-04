'Something's going to have to be done': After Maduro's capture, Trump's veiled threat to Mexico 

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signaled a warning to Mexico, shortly after Washington announced the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, Trump said the US action in Venezuela was not meant as a warning to Mexico, but added, “something’s going to have to be done” about the cartel-run country.

Advertisement

“We’re very friendly with her, she’s a good woman,” Trump told Fox & Friends, referring to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, according to reports by the New York Post. “But the cartels are running Mexico — she’s not running Mexico.”

The US president has previously clashed with Sheinbaum over trade tariffs and blamed Mexico for allowing illegal immigration and narcotics to flow across the southern border.

In response, Sheinbaum said Mexico “strongly condemns and rejects” the US military action in Venezuela and urged Washington to end “all acts of aggression against the Venezuelan government and people.”

Trump also renewed his criticism of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, accusing him of operating cocaine mills and factories that produce drugs sent to the United States. “He has cocaine mills, he has factories where he makes cocaine. And yeah, I think I stick by my first statement: He’s making cocaine,” Trump said. “They’re sending it to the United States. So he does have to watch.”

Advertisement

The US President also targeted Cuba, which relies on Venezuelan oil and supplied Maduro with security guards. He described the country and its president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, as “a failing nation.”

“That system has not been a very good one for Cuba. The people there have suffered for many, many years, and I think Cuba is going to be something we’ll end up talking about,” Trump said, adding that the US wants to support both the Cuban people and Cuban exiles living in the United States.

Maduro, along with his family and close associates, was flown to New York to face charges of narco-terrorism and weapons violations. Venezuela Vice President Delcy Rodríguez denounced the US operation and insisted Maduro is the “only president” of the country.