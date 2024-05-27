Telangana woman killed in US by speeding car while crossing road, efforts on to bring her body back

A 25-year-old woman from Telangana was killed after being hit by a car in the US's Florida state, her family said on May 27.

Guntipalli Sowmya died on the spot after she was hit by a speeding car while she was crossing the road on May 26 night, according to information received by her family.

Sowmya, a native of Yadagaripalli in Yadadri Bhongir district, had gone to the US for higher studies. She had completed her Masters from the Florida Atlantic University and was trying to find a job, according to reports.

Sowmya's family was shocked upon receiving the news of her death. Her parents Koteswara Rao and Balamani have appealed to the Centre and the state governments to bring her body back to India, according to a report by IANS.

Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed condolences to Sowmya's family. He said efforts were being made to bring back her mortal remains.

So far, 11 deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the US have been reported in the first four months of this year.

Nowadays, Indian students are increasingly choosing to study at US universities, creating a boom for American universities. The number of Indian students in the US has skyrocketed, with a staggering 35 percent increase in enrolment for the academic year 2022-23 compared to the previous year.

In the US, Indian-origin students are around 275,000 and make 25 percent of total foreign students and bringing in $9 billion per year in terms of fees and expenses, according to the Open Doors Report.

An analysis by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) found the causes of these incidents range from suspicious shootings/kidnapping, environmental deaths due to lack of safety knowledge (monoxide poisoning, hypothermia), mental issues triggering suicides, and even suspicious accidents to violent crimes.