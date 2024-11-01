This Indian-American tech innovator may be a mayor in Texas. Hers’s all about Karthik Naralasetty 

Karthik Naralasetty, a 35-year-old Indian-American entrepreneur, is making waves in the US as he is in the fray for Mayor of The Hills in Texas. Naralasetty’s unique small town-to-US journey started from a small village in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

The US-based tech entrepreneur is running for mayor post in The Hills village of Texas, elections for which will be held on November 5, coinciding with the US Presidential Election 2024.

Naralasetty’s vision for The Hills, he says, is for it to be a place where ‘everyone thrives, regardless of their background.’

“As I run for mayor, I am driven by the lessons I’ve learned throughout my entrepreneurial journey, and I believe that, together, we can build a brighter, more inclusive future grounded in shared values and mutual respect,” reads his campaign website.

Among his other campaign pitches, Naralasetty proposes the Hills Future Innovators Program, to encourage entrepreneurship among students through mentorship and competitions. His campaign slogan of “No Closed Doors, Just Open Conversation” focuses on transparency and collaboration between the city government and residents.

According to reports, Naralasetty completed his early education in Delhi and later went to the US to study computer science at Rutgers University. He dropped out of the university and returned to India and started his first blood donation company -- Social Blood.

Naralasetty had started another venture, named ‘Pawsh’, with the aim of connecting dog owners with groomers. Additionally, as a ‘self-taught product designer,’ he is a consultant with Apple, Walmart, and Levis.

His family includes his parents, spouse Aditi – they met during his early days in the US – and their children. His family have two dogs- Hachi and Hiro as ‘a home wouldn’t be complete without pets.’