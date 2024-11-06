'This is a dark, dark day. Next president of US is...': UK MP unhappy with Donald Trump’s win in US elections

Following the announcement of Donald Trump as the President-elect of the United States, British MP Ed Davey voiced his deep concerns in a series of statements on social media, calling it a "dark, dark day for people around the globe." He warned that the election of Trump could bring significant challenges, particularly for those in vulnerable communities, and threaten global stability.

Davey expressed serious apprehension over Trump's approach to governance, describing him as a "dangerous, destructive demagogue" who could jeopardise fundamental principles like the rule of law, human rights, and international cooperation.

“The world’s largest economy and most powerful military will be led by a man who actively undermines the rule of law, human rights, international trade, climate action, and global security,” he tweeted. According to Davey, Trump's election could spark fear among millions of Americans, particularly women and minorities, who may be uncertain about their future rights and safety.

The Liberal Democrat MP highlighted potential economic and security risks for the United Kingdom as well, citing Trump's history of trade conflicts, his critical stance on NATO, and his apparent support for authoritarian figures, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin. These actions, Davey suggested, could pose a serious threat to the UK’s stability and national interests. "Families across the UK will also be worrying about the damage Trump will do to our economy and national security," he noted, adding that Trump's trade policies could directly impact British households and businesses.

In response to these developments, Davey called on the UK to intensify efforts to repair its relationship with the European Union, stressing that cooperation across Europe on trade and defence was essential. With Trump at the helm in the U.S., Davey argued that a strengthened EU alliance could serve as a safeguard against potential instability.

"Now more than ever, we must stand up for the core liberal values of equality, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law – at home and around the world,” Davey concluded, calling for unity in the face of what he sees as an emerging global threat to liberal values.

Meanwhile, world leaders have sent in their congratulations to the 47th President-elect, who will be only the second man in history to serve two non-consecutive terms as president.

Donald Trump closed in on a new term in the White House early on November 6, just needing a handful of electoral votes to defeat Kamala Harris. Trump has won in more than half of the 50 US states, including three key battlegrounds Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

In a moment charged electrifying energy, Donald Trump addressed his supporters in Florida, claiming victory as the 47th President of the United States. With only a few electoral votes remaining to officially confirm the win, Trump’s address was celebrated by his supporters, who greeted him with resounding cheers.