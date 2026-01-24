Tragic Georgia shooting leaves four dead, children escape unharmed

An Indian national was among four people killed in a shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia, the Indian mission in Atlanta confirmed on Friday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning in Lawrenceville city, where police found four adults dead inside a residence. Three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured, local media reported.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta said the alleged shooter has been arrested and that it is extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family.

“We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” the Consulate said in a post on X.

According to Fox5 Atlanta, the suspect has been identified as Vijay Kumar, 51, of Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police identified the victims as Kumar’s wife Meemu Dogra, 43, Gourav Kumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38.

Police said they responded to a 911 call at around 2.30 am (local time) on Friday at a residence in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of four adults inside the house, all of whom had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Investigators said three children were present when the shooting began. Fearing for their lives, the children hid inside a closet. One of them managed to call 911, providing critical information that allowed officers to reach the scene within minutes.

The children were unharmed and were later picked up by a family member.

Vijay Kumar has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, police said.

Authorities said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.