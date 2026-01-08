In line with the Trump Administration’s decision to withdraw from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the US Department of the Treasury has formally notified the Green Climate Fund (GCF) that the United States is withdrawing from the Fund and relinquishing its seat on the GCF Board with immediate effect.

The move marks a sharp escalation in Washington’s rollback of climate-related multilateral commitments under President Donald Trump’s second term.

No longer aligns with US priorities

Announcing the decision on X (foermally twitter), US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States would no longer support the Fund.

“Effective immediately, the United States is withdrawing from @theGCF. Our nation will no longer fund radical organizations like the GCF whose goals run contrary to the fact that affordable, reliable energy is fundamental to economic growth and poverty reduction,” Bessent wrote.

In a statement, the Treasury Department said the Trump Administration remains committed to advancing “all affordable and reliable sources of energy,” arguing that continued participation in the GCF is inconsistent with its policy priorities. The GCF was created to advance the objectives of the UNFCCC by mobilising climate finance for developing nations.

Part of broader pullback from global institutions

The GCF exit comes amid a sweeping US withdrawal from international organisations. The Trump Administration has now exited or initiated withdrawal from more than 60 international bodies, including several UN agencies and climate-focused institutions.

On January 6, President Trump signed a memorandum titled Withdrawing the United States from International Organisations, Conventions, and Treaties that are Contrary to the Interests of the United States. Following the signing, Trump said he had determined it was against U.S. interests to remain a member of, participate in, or provide support to 66 international organisations.

The directive instructs all executive departments and agencies to take immediate steps to implement withdrawals “as soon as possible.” For UN entities, this includes halting participation and funding to the extent permitted by law.

The list spans 35 non-UN organisations and 31 UN entities, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the India-France-led International Solar Alliance, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and the Science and Technology Centre in Ukraine.