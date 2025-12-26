Trump launches 'powerful and deadly' airstrikes against ISIS in Nigeria, vows to stop radical terrorism

US President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that American forces carried out a series of targeted airstrikes in northwest Nigeria, aimed at ISIS terrorists accused of systematically targeting Christians in the region.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that the strikes were carried out on his orders and described them as “powerful and deadly.” He stated, “Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in northwest Nigeria.”

Trump accused the terrorists of “viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians,” and stated that the violence in the region had reached levels “not seen for many years, and even centuries.”

The president claimed he had previously warned ISIS that if they did not cease their attacks on Christians, there would be severe consequences. “I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay — and tonight, there was,” Trump wrote.

The operation, according to Trump, involved “numerous perfect strikes,” with the US military executing them with precision. “The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing,” he said, referring to the Pentagon.

Trump used the action as an opportunity to reiterate his broader stance on fighting terrorism. “Under my leadership, our country will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to prosper,” he wrote, concluding his post with a message to the US military: “May God bless our military, and Merry Christmas to all.”

The violence in Nigeria, particularly in the north and northeast, has been fueled by extremist groups like ISIS-linked factions and Boko Haram, with both Muslim and Christian communities suffering. Nigeria’s government has faced criticism for failing to stem the violence and protect religious minorities.

In November, Trump had directed the Pentagon to prepare for potential military action after claims of Christian persecution surfaced, while the US State Department also imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians linked to mass killings and violence against Christians.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, in a statement released on Christmas Day, pledged to protect religious freedom in the country, assuring citizens of his commitment to safeguarding all faiths from violence. “As your President, I remain committed to doing everything within my power to enshrine religious freedom in Nigeria and to protect all people of different faiths from violence,” Tinubu said.

The Nigerian government has rejected claims of systematic Christian persecution, stating that armed groups target both Muslims and Christians, and such claims oversimplify the security situation in the country.