US Attorney Breon Peace involved in Adani bribery charges to resign 

US Attorney Breon Peace, who was involved in the charges against Adani, is set to resign before Donald Trump assumes office. In a press release released by the United States Attorney’s Office, it said that Peace will be resigning as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York on January 10, 2025.

It was also stated that Carolyn Pokorny, the First Assistant United States Attorney, will assume the role of Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York after Peace’s departure.

In a statement, Peace (50), described his role as “the honour of a lifetime.” Appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021, Peace will leave office just days before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office on January 20.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as United States Attorney, to be at the forefront in protecting the over eight million residents of this great district from harm, in upholding the rule of law and promoting civil rights and dignity for all people. As United States Attorney, I have had the singularly rewarding experience of being called to public service and leadership in a district that is filled with people of different backgrounds and life experiences – yet share a common bond of humanity,” Peace said in his statement following the announcement.

In November, his office indicted Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and other officials of the conglomerate, for allegedly defrauding US investors by concealing a bribery scheme aimed at securing Indian government contracts. The company categorically denied all charges.

The Adani Group has said that the US government report is linked to one contract of Adani Green Energy, representing approximately 10 percent of the subsidiary’s business. None of the Adani Group’s 11 public companies is implicated or accused of any wrongdoing, the group’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jugeshinder Singh said.

Peace’s resignation comes at a politically significant time, as it occurs just days before Donald Trump is set to assume the presidency, adding a layer of potential political transition to the shift in leadership at the U.S. Attorney's office.

Raised in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighbourhood, Peace, 53, carries a legacy of discipline and leadership shaped by his father, a prominent pastor. A valedictorian of Clara Barton High School, Peace pursued law at UC Berkeley and NYU, later carving out a stellar career in private practice. As the first Black partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, he tackled high-profile cases, including criminal appeals and civil rights issues.