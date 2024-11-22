scorecardresearch
Business Today
NEWS

Who is Breon Peace? Know all about the prosecutor leading the charge in Adani bribery allegations

Appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021, Peace has since been at the helm of major prosecutions, including that of Frank James, the subway mass shooter, and pro-Trump influencer Douglass Mackey, convicted of election interference

Breon Peace, the formidable U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, is leading the charge against billionaire Gautam Adani in a criminal bribery case that has shaken the conglomerate's stock counter. 

The federal indictment accuses Adani and his associates of orchestrating a massive international corruption scheme. Peace’s office, alongside the Department of Justice and the FBI, is spearheading the investigation.

“My office is committed to rooting out corruption in the international marketplace and protecting investors from those who seek to enrich themselves at the expense of the integrity of our financial markets,” Peace declared in a statement, signaling the high stakes of the case.

Raised in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighbourhood, Peace, 53, carries a legacy of discipline and leadership shaped by his father, a prominent pastor. A valedictorian of Clara Barton High School, Peace pursued law at UC Berkeley and NYU, later carving out a stellar career in private practice. As the first Black partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, he tackled high-profile cases, including criminal appeals and civil rights issues.

Appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021, Peace has since been at the helm of major prosecutions, including that of Frank James, the subway mass shooter, and pro-Trump influencer Douglass Mackey, convicted of election interference.

The Adani indictment alleges a complex bribery scheme tied to international trade and financial fraud. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah M. Evans, Matthew R. Galeotti, and Jessica K. Weigel, experts in securities fraud and foreign corruption. 

Their task is formidable, with Adani’s global business empire and influence under scrutiny.

This case is the latest in a series of high-profile prosecutions under Peace’s watch, adding to the Eastern District’s reputation as a powerhouse for tackling international corruption.

Published on: Nov 22, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
