US CDC recommends older Americans should get another COVID shot this spring

An expert advisory group to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said U.S. adults aged 65 and older should get a second annual COVID-19 shot this spring, strengthening their recommendations from last year.

The CDC's Advisory Committee For Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 11-1 to say that older Americans should get another shot this spring, according to the agency.

Last year, the committee only recommended an optional additional dose for the age group.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen still needs to sign off on the committee's recommendation for the agency to adopt them. Historically, the CDC has generally adhered to the group's suggestions

According to CDC estimates, around 22% of adults in the U.S. have received the COVID vaccine that was updated for the 2023-24 vaccination season, including close to 42% of those aged 65 or older.

Published on: Feb 29, 2024, 9:01 AM IST
