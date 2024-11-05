US Election 2024: How will stuck in space NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore cast votes?

As millions of Americans flock to polling booths to participate in the 2024 US elections, two NASA astronauts are preparing to exercise their right to vote from a unique vantage point—space. Sunita "Suni" Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore, currently aboard the Boeing Starliner, are on an extended mission that will keep them in orbit until February 2025.

To ensure that astronauts can fulfill their civic duties while in space, NASA has implemented a voting plan that allows them to cast their ballots remotely. Reports indicate that Williams and Wilmore are among four Americans currently in space who are eager to participate in the electoral process.

Williams, an Indian-origin space veteran, expressed her excitement about voting from orbit during a conference in September. Initially scheduled to return to Earth in time for the elections, she remarked, "It's a very important duty that we have as citizens, and [I am] looking forward to being able to vote from space, which is pretty cool."

Wilmore echoed her sentiments, highlighting the importance of civic engagement. "It's a very important role that we all play as citizens to be included in those elections, and NASA makes it very easy for us to do that," he said.

How will they cast ballots?

NASA's voting process for astronauts resembles that of absentee ballots, allowing those unable to attend polling stations to participate.

The astronauts complete a Federal Post Card Application to request their absentee ballots, which they then fill out electronically while in space.

These ballots are transmitted back to Earth via NASA’s Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System, covering a distance of 1.2 million miles.

Once the completed ballot reaches a giant antenna at NASA’s test facility in New Mexico, it is forwarded to the Mission Control Center in Houston, Texas, which then sends it to the appropriate county clerk for processing.

To maintain voter privacy, the ballots are encrypted and accessible only to the astronaut and the election official.

First astronaut to cast a vote from space

David Wolf made history as the first astronaut to vote in space in 1997, and Kate Rubins was the last to do so during the 2020 elections from the International Space Station.