US Elections 2024: Biden slams Trump as someone ‘you’d like to smack in the ass’ in final campaign

President Biden slammed former President Donald Trump as someone “you’d like to smack in the ass” while criticizing his policy goals during a campaign trail rallying support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

During his address, Biden criticized Harris' opponent, former President Donald Trump and his supporters over their policy stances. He also alluded to a more aggressive response toward what he described as “macho guys” who back Trump.

“There’s one more thing Trump and his Republican friends want to do: they want a huge tax cut for the wealthy,” Biden told a gathering of the local carpenters’ union. He then remarked, “I know some of you might think it’s macho guys,” and added, “When I was in Scranton, we’d sometimes have a bit of trouble going down the block... These are the kind of guys you’d want to smack in the ass.”

Later that evening, at a rally in North Carolina, Trump made light of Biden’s comments, asking the audience, “Is he still around?”

Biden’s remarks drew laughter from the crowd but also highlighted his tendency to stray from prepared speeches. While he has not actively campaigned for Harris, his comments have been increasingly candid.

Just days before, he responded to a comedian’s racist remarks at a Trump rally, stating, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

This prompted a backlash when White House officials edited his comments in the official transcript, leading to concerns among federal workers responsible for documenting presidential statements.

Biden has also stirred controversy recently, suggesting, “We’ve got to lock him up” when discussing Trump, quickly clarifying he meant “politically lock him up.”

His comments come as gender dynamics and partisan divisions are critical issues in the campaign. Trump has leaned into traditional masculine imagery to attract male voters, emphasizing themes of “protecting women” in a controversial manner. In contrast, Harris has focused on safeguarding abortion rights and increasing government support for families.

Although Biden spent many years as a senator from Delaware, his visit on November 2 was a return to his roots in Scranton. He spoke at the same union hall he visited on Election Day in 2020.

“Let them know how important this election is,” he urged the crowd of about 200 enthusiastic supporters. When he claimed, “I’m nothing special,” an audience member shouted, “Sure you are,” prompting chants of “Thank you, Joe.” He urged attendees to vote “for yourself and your families, for the people you grew up with. Don’t forget where you come from,” he concluded to cheers and applause.