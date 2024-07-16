US Elections 2024: Donald Trump selects 39-year-old J.D. Vance as Vice President pick ahead of GOP convention

Former President Donald Trump announced J.D. Vance, a Republican U.S. senator from Ohio, as his running mate on Monda, according to Reuters. The selection was revealed on Trump's Truth Social media platform at the start of the four-day Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

J.D. Vance, author of the bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," has become a strong supporter of Trump after previously criticizing him. Vance's popularity among Trump's base in Ohio could boost voter turnout for the November 5 election.

Despite his strong conservative credentials, Vance may not attract many new voters and could alienate moderates. Some Trump supporters had hoped for a more diverse vice-presidential pick to broaden the coalition.

The announcement follows an assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, where the motive remains unknown.

Prominent Trump allies, including Steve Bannon and Donald Trump Jr., praised Vance for advocating a hands-off foreign policy and supporting trade barriers. Vance's active social media presence, which is rare among senators, has also resonated with Trump supporters.

At 39, Vance represents a younger generation in the election, contrasting with Trump, 78, and President Joe Biden, 81. Trump's selection passed over other contenders like U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Tim Scott, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Vance's political rise has been rapid. After a challenging childhood in southern Ohio, he served in the Marine Corps, attended Yale Law School, and worked as a venture capitalist. His 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," highlighted socioeconomic issues in rural America and Trump's appeal among impoverished white Americans.

Initially a harsh critic of Trump, Vance became a steadfast defender as he prepared for his 2022 Senate run. He downplayed the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and echoed Trump's criticism of the Justice Department's handling of the rioters.

In foreign policy, Vance has opposed continued aid to Ukraine, aligning with Trump's stance but differing from many Republican leaders. As a former venture capitalist, Vance has also connected Trump with Silicon Valley donors.

However, some Trump associates question the wisdom of removing Vance from the Senate, given the tight contest for control. Ohio, though reliably Republican in presidential elections, has a history of electing Democrats in other races. Vance won his 2022 election by six percentage points.

The Republican National Convention continues this week as the party solidifies its ticket for the upcoming election.