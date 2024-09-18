US Elections 2024: Teamsters Union will soon announce its endorsement; check details here

The Teamsters, one of the most powerful labour unions in the US, is on the brink of announcing its endorsement for the 2024 presidential election. The union, which represents 1.3 million members, could make its decision as early as Wednesday, when its executive board convenes to discuss their options.

This follows a meeting on Monday between union leaders and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Earlier in the year, they also held discussions with Republican candidate Donald Trump in January. Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said the board would take several factors into account, including internal polling, before reaching a conclusion.

"We can't keep delaying this decision," O’Brien told reporters following his hour-long conversation with Harris, according to Reuters.

He also pointed out the challenge of representing the union’s diverse membership, which spans Democrats, Republicans, and independents. "We have to consider the wide range of views within our membership," O'Brien stated.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, as it’s officially known, wields significant influence in key battleground states like Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. These states could prove decisive in the November 5 election.

While internal polling is a key factor, O’Brien stressed that it won’t be the sole basis for their endorsement. “We’re weighing all options and want to ensure we make the best decision for our members,” he said, according to Reuters.

Kamala Harris has already secured the backing of major unions, including the United Auto Workers and AFL-CIO, which represents 12.5 million workers nationwide.