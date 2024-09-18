scorecardresearch
Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by slim margin as Election Day approaches

Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by slim margin as Election Day approaches

In the latest odds from U.K. bookmaker Betfair Exchange, Harris is listed at -110, while Trump trails at +116.

In the latest odds from U.K. bookmaker Betfair Exchange, Harris is listed at -110, while Trump trails at +116.

As of Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris maintains a slim lead over former President Donald Trump with just 49 days remaining until Election Day.

In the latest odds from U.K. bookmaker Betfair Exchange, Harris is listed at -110, while Trump trails at +116. This compares to the 2020 race, where President Joe Biden was at -116 and Trump had odds of +132 at a similar stage.

The current betting spread contrasts with the 2016 election, where then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a more substantial lead over Trump, at -182 versus +210. Despite Clinton's advantage, Trump won the 2016 election, marking the second instance of a betting underdog securing the White House.

The betting landscape has shifted in favor of Harris following the first, and likely only, debate between the vice president and Trump. U.S. betting markets, which are illegal for this type of wagering, have seen Harris emerge as the favorite. Recent post-debate polls indicate she holds a narrow lead both nationally and in key swing states.


 

Published on: Sep 18, 2024, 9:36 PM IST
