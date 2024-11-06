US Elections 2024: Voting machine failures in Donald Trump's strongholds spark fears of voter suppression in crucial swing state

On Election Day, multiple voting machines encountered technical issues in two Republican-leaning Pennsylvania counties, Cambria and Bedford, according to county election officials. Voters in these counties, which supported Donald Trump in the previous election with 68% and 83% of the vote, respectively, experienced disruptions when trying to scan their ballots, leading to confusion and extended waiting times at polling sites.

Cambria County Solicitor Ron Repak attributed the issue to a software malfunction within the electronic voting system, which prevented ballots from being scanned. In response, the county’s Board of Elections sought and obtained a court order to extend voting hours by two hours, until 10 p.m., in hopes of minimizing potential disenfranchisement. The order mandates that ballots cast after the regular 8 p.m. deadline be considered provisional, to be reviewed and validated after Election Day.

Some voters in both Cambria and Bedford counties were asked to leave their ballots with poll workers for scanning later or to use a secure lockbox provided at polling locations. Nathan Anderson, a voter from Johnstown, Cambria’s largest city, expressed concern about the process, explaining that he submitted his ballot but had reservations about its subsequent handling.

Officials in Bedford County, adjacent to Cambria, also reported similar technical difficulties with tabulator machines at various polling locations. Election staff were dispatched to these sites to troubleshoot and resolve issues as quickly as possible, with local officials reassuring voters that these problems would not impede their ability to cast ballots.

The malfunction has sparked concerns among Republicans in Pennsylvania, a key swing state, where Trump and his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, have been actively campaigning. Pennsylvania has the most electoral votes among the swing states, making any disruptions in this region significant for both campaigns.

The Pennsylvania Department of State acknowledged the technical issues and confirmed its cooperation with local officials to ensure smooth voting procedures. Voters are being allowed to vote by paper ballot, and county officials continue to work on restoring in-precinct ballot scanning functionality.