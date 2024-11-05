US Elections 2024: Voting machines go dark in Donald Trump's stronghold amid election chaos

Election Day in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, has been marred by widespread technical difficulties with voting machines, leading to voter frustration and extended voting hours in what could be a significant event in this key battleground state.

Early reports from polling stations across Cambria County revealed a disturbing trend. Electronic voting machines were unable to read the paper ballots. Voters encountered messages indicating that their ballots could not be scanned, causing confusion and delays.

According to various local news outlets, residents described their attempts to vote as futile when the machines repeatedly rejected their ballots. The Cambria County Board of Elections quickly responded by calling in IT specialists to address what has been described as a "software malfunction."

Due to the severity of the issue, the court granted an extension of voting time from the traditional 8 p.m. close to 10 p.m., aiming to ensure that no one was disenfranchised by the malfunction.

In several precincts, election officials instructed voters to place their ballots into secure lockboxes for later tabulation. This workaround was meant to keep the voting process moving while technical issues were resolved.

Election officials have assured the public that all completed ballots would be counted, regardless of the scanning issues. They emphasized that the county has procedures in place for such anomalies and encouraged everyone to cast their vote either electronically or by paper.

The issues in Cambria County are not isolated. Similar problems have been reported in other counties like Bedford, raising questions about the reliability of electronic voting systems, especially in an election cycle where every vote counts. There's an ongoing debate about the security of electronic voting machines. While some experts argue that these machines provide a verifiable paper trail essential for audits, others point to the potential for errors or manipulation.

Donald Trump won Cambria County by 37 points in both 2016 and 2020.



Social media has been abuzz with reports and discussions about voting machine issues, not just in Pennsylvania but across the U.S. Posts on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have highlighted concerns over machines flipping votes or not registering them correctly, although such claims often lack substantiation and can contribute to voter mistrust.

The malfunction in Cambria County was attributed to a software issue affecting the Electronic Voting System (EVS). This incident underscores the challenges in maintaining and securing voting technology.

The Pennsylvania Department of State, alongside county officials, continues to monitor the situation, promising transparency and updates as they work towards a resolution. This event might spur further discussions on the future of voting technology and the need for improvements to prevent similar occurrences in upcoming elections.