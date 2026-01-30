US government shutdown paused: A two-week DHS funding deal averts shutdown

Democrats and the White House agreed on Thursday to temporarily keep the Department of Homeland Security funded, stepping back from a partial government shutdown while a high-stakes fight over President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement intensifies, according to a report by Associated Press.

The deal would pull DHS money out of a broader spending package and extend current funding for two weeks, giving lawmakers time to negotiate Democratic demands for tighter limits on Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. The move comes as the political climate around immigration has sharply worsened after two protesters were killed by federal agents in Minneapolis.

“Republicans and Democrats have come together to get the vast majority of the government funded until September” while extending current funding for Homeland Security, Trump said in a social media post Thursday evening, urging both parties to support a “much needed Bipartisan ‘YES’ vote.”

Democrats sought a short extension and warned they could still block the full government funding bill if Republicans refuse to accept their changes to ICE oversight and conduct, raising the risk of a shutdown if votes collapse.

The Senate could move quickly, with a vote possible as early as Thursday night. Republican leaders, who initially preferred a longer DHS extension, were still checking for internal resistance. In the House, Speaker Mike Johnson said he opposed splitting the package but signalled he would move fast if the Senate sends separate bills. “We can’t have the government shut down,” he told The Associated Press.

The rare negotiations between Trump and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer followed the killing of 37-year-old Alex Pretti and renewed calls for a full investigation. Schumer called it “a moment of truth.”

“The American people support law enforcement. They support border security. They do not support ICE terrorising our streets and killing American citizens,” Schumer said.

Democrats want the administration to “end roving patrols” in cities, tighten warrant standards, coordinate arrests with local law enforcement, and adopt a stricter code of conduct. Schumer said agents should operate with “masks off, body cameras on” and proper identification.

Republicans signalled resistance. Sen. Thom Tillis opposed requiring officers to show their faces, citing risks to families. Sen. Lindsey Graham said some proposals “make sense,” but warned he would push language targeting “sanctuary city” policies if Democrats reopen the funding bill.

For now, the two-week stopgap avoids an immediate shutdown, but the underlying ICE dispute remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies)