US halts funding and quits WHO, calls global health body’s COVID response a failure 

The United States has formally exited the World Health Organization (WHO), ending a membership that began in 1948 when it joined as a founding member. The announcement was made Thursday in a joint statement by US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to Al Jazeera.

Blaming the WHO’s “failures during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kennedy — a known vaccine sceptic — and Rubio stated, “Going forward, US engagement with the WHO will be limited strictly to effectuate our withdrawal and to safeguard the health and safety of the American people.” They also confirmed that all US funding to the WHO has ceased.

The decision follows through on a pledge made by President Trump during his first term. Though the withdrawal was set in motion for January 20, 2025, a provision allowed for a delayed exit, which has now taken effect.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently confirmed that the organisation had already made budget cuts due to the anticipated US pullout. The WHO’s chief legal officer, Steven Solomon, noted that the organisation originally had no withdrawal clause — designed to ensure universal participation — but the US had created a one-year notice provision, contingent on settling financial obligations. As of now, the US reportedly owes dues for 2024 and 2025.

At the UN, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that while some legal formalities remain, the US is “no longer participating in the work of the World Health Organization.” He stressed the importance of international collaboration in tackling health crises, saying, “The World Health Organization is the place to do it.”

Public health advocate Lucky Tran criticised the decision as “reckless,” warning that it undermines global cooperation and increases vulnerability to health threats.

Before the US departure, the WHO had 194 member states, encompassing every UN member except Liechtenstein. The organisation is central to coordinating responses to global health crises, including outbreaks of diseases like Ebola and Tuberculosis.