scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
World News
US News
US President-elect Donald Trump picks Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead DOGE. Details here

Feedback

US President-elect Donald Trump picks Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead DOGE. Details here

Donald Trump confirmed the same in an official statement posted on his official social media handles.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Trump administration 2.0: Musk, Ramaswamy get plum posting Trump administration 2.0: Musk, Ramaswamy get plum posting

US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Tesla chief Elon Musk and millionaire entreprenuer-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Trump administration 2.0.

Trump confirmed the same in an official statement posted on his official social media handles. 

As per Trump's statement, Musk and Ramaswamy have been tasked to pave the way for his Administration "to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the 'Save America' movement."

Related Articles

As per the statement, Musk said that “this will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!”

Dubbing it "The Manhattan Project of our time", Trump said that DOGE will provide advice and guidance from outside the government and will partner with the White House and the Office of Management & Budget to drive structural reform.

It will also work towards creating an unprecedented entrepreneurial approach to Government. Trump further mentioned that the department aims to drive out the wastage and fraud which exists through the US government's $6.5 trillion spending. 

"They will work together to liberate our Economy, and make the US Government accountable to 'WE THE PEOPLE'. Their work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026 - A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence."

Soon after the statement came out, Vivek Ramaswamy reposted it and wrote on X: "We will not go gently, Elon Musk (Sic)."

Musk was not far behind to comment on the announcement by Trump. Musk wrote: "Threat to democracy? Nope, threat to BUREAUCRACY!!!"

The announcement does not come as a surprise since Musk has talked about cutting government expenditure in the past. Speaking to reporters in October, the Tesla chief stated that his goal was to reduce US government spending by a whopping $2 trillion. 

When contesting as a candidate, Ramaswamy advocated for shutting down federal government agencies like the FBI, Department of Education and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. 

Published on: Nov 13, 2024, 6:37 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement