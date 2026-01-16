Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado handed over her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize medal to Donald Trump during a meeting on Thursday, leaving the gold medal behind with the US President.

A White House official later confirmed that the medal now remains in Trump’s possession.

Machado, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for her work promoting democratic rights and a peaceful transition in Venezuela, told reporters that she gave the medal to Trump during their discussions.

“I presented the President of the United States with the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize,” Machado said, describing the gesture as “recognition for his unique commitment to our freedom”.

The meeting came at a sensitive moment in US-Venezuela relations, following the US-led capture of former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife earlier this month, and after Trump had publicly questioned Machado’s credibility to lead a post-Maduro transition.

As Machado exited the White House after a more than an hour-long meeting, she was met by cheering supporters. “We can count on President Trump,” she told them, triggering chants of “Thank you, Trump” before she departed for further meetings in Washington DC.

Trump thanks Machado

In his post, Trump described Machado as “a wonderful woman who has been through so much,” and said she had presented him with her Nobel Peace Prize medal “for the work I have done,” calling the exchange a sign of mutual respect.

However, under the rules of the Nobel Foundation, the Nobel Peace Prize cannot be transferred or shared. The Norwegian Nobel Institute reiterated this position in response to Machado’s earlier remarks about the medal.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt praised Machado as a “remarkable and brave voice” for many Venezuelans, but said Trump’s assessment of her political prospects remains unchanged. The President has previously said Machado lacks sufficient domestic support to lead a transition government.

Despite her Nobel laureate status and international profile, Machado’s standing in Washington has been uneven. Trump has publicly praised Rodriguez for cooperation on oil and other issues, even as some US lawmakers have pushed for stronger backing of Machado and the opposition movement.

Thursday’s meeting marked Machado’s first public appearance in Washington in months after leaving Venezuela amid threats to her safety. She was barred from contesting the 2024 presidential election by a court aligned with Maduro. Independent observers said opposition-backed Edmundo Gonzlez won decisively, though Maduro declared victory and remained in power.