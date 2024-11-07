‘We owe loyalty not to the president but the constitution’: Kamala Harris in her concession speech

Vice President Kamala Harris who lost to Donald Trump in the presidential race on Wednesday said in her speech to her supporters that although she understands the range of emotions everyone’s experiencing, they must accept the outcome of the result. As she conceded the elections, Harris said she would help Trump and his team in the peaceful transition of power.

“My heart is full today — full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve. The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright,” said Harris in an emotional concession speech at her alma mater Howard University.

She said they must accept the outcome of the election as the fundamental principle of democracy is to accept the election outcomes. “I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now. I get it. But we must accept the results of this election,” said Harris.

Harris said she would help Trump and his team in their transition and that they will engage in a peaceful transition of power. “In our nation, we owe loyalty not to a president or a party but to the constitution of the United States,” she added.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign,” Harris said.

Harris urged her supporters to persist in their efforts to uphold the country's fundamental values. She emphasized that while battles may take time, perseverance is crucial. “Sometimes the fight takes a while, but that does not mean we will not win; the important thing is don't ever give up,” Harris stated.

Harris positioned herself as an 'agent of change' in contrast to former President Donald Trump, who focused his campaign on economic and immigration concerns. In her address, Harris affirmed, “The fight for freedom, opportunity, for fairness and dignity of all people will continue.”

“I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case,” she added.

In the election, 78-year-old Trump achieved a significant comeback, securing 291 electoral college votes compared to Harris' 223, in a closely contested race that presented Americans with two distinct perspectives.