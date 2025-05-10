'We want you out of America…': Trump unveils self-deportation plan with free flights, strict warnings for 'illegal aliens'

US President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a new voluntary deportation initiative, offering free one-way flights to undocumented migrants who choose to leave the country on their own. The move, formalised through an executive order titled Project Homecoming, marks a striking escalation in Trump’s immigration stance as he eyes a return to the White House.

Advertisement

The announcement came via a video message posted on the official White House X account, where Trump described the effort as “the first-ever self-deportation program for illegal aliens.”

“Any illegal alien can simply show up at an airport and receive a free flight out of our country,” Trump said. He also introduced a new mobile app called CBP Home to facilitate the process. “That’s C-B-P-H-O-M-E, where illegals can book a free flight to any foreign country. As long as it’s not here, you can go anywhere you want,” he said.

To further encourage migrants to participate, Trump announced an “important exit bonus,” which he claimed would save “billions and billions” for American taxpayers.

"This deportation bonus will save American taxpayers billions and billions of dollars. What Biden did to this country can never be explained, will never, ever be accepted. Eventually, when the illegals are gone, it will save us trillions of dollars,” he said.

Advertisement

Today, I signed an Executive Order to launch the first-ever self-deportation program. Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including—sudden deportation, in a place and manner solely of our discretion. TO ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS: BOOK YOUR FREE FLIGHT RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/LO4eyfhZOq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2025

Trump warned that those who choose not to leave voluntarily will face harsh penalties: “Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including significant jail time, enormous financial penalties, confiscation of all property, garnishment of all wages, imprisonment and incarceration, and sudden deportation. In a place and manner solely of our discretion.”

He concluded, “So, to all illegal aliens, book your free flight right now. We want you out of America, but if you’re really good, we’re going to try and help you get back in.”