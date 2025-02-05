‘We will do a good job with it’: Donald Trump says US wants to take control of Gaza Strip

President Donald Trump announced a plan for the United States to take control of the Gaza Strip and develop it economically, following the resettlement of Palestinians elsewhere. This proposal marks a significant shift in US policy regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Trump revealed his plan during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, without providing specific details.

Related Articles

The announcement came after Trump's earlier suggestion to permanently resettle Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries. He referred to Gaza, where a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is in place, as a "demolition site." Trump stated that the US would assume responsibility for clearing unexploded bombs and other weapons in the area.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. If it's necessary, we'll do that, we're going to take over that piece, we're going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it'll be something that the entire Middle East can be very proud of," Trump added.

Trump expressed a vision of transforming Gaza into a prosperous region, potentially a "Riviera of the Middle East," and noted that it could become home to "the world's people”. Netanyahu praised Trump for his unconventional approach and willingness to challenge traditional thinking.

Questions remain about the US's authority to take control of Gaza, which has a history of violent conflict over its governance. The idea contradicts long standing international policy, which envisions Gaza as part of a future Palestinian state. Trump's plan also faces opposition from regional leaders and human rights advocates, who view forced displacement as a violation of international law.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri condemned Trump's proposal, warning it could lead to chaos and tension in the region. Meanwhile, the Saudi government reiterated its rejection of displacing Palestinians and insisted on a Palestinian state before any normalisation with Israel.

Trump's proposal follows a series of controversial statements since the beginning of his second term, including suggestions of a US takeover of Greenland and other territories. Despite the bold vision for Gaza, specifics on implementation and the fate of its Palestinian residents remain unclear, with Egypt and Jordan already dismissing the idea of accepting displaced Gazans.

Netanyahu refrained from discussing the proposal in detail but commended Trump's innovative approach. The impact of Trump's plan on ongoing negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire is uncertain, as Hamas remains firm on staying in Gaza and Netanyahu is committed to preventing Hamas from regaining control.