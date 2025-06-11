'Went too far': Amid feud with Trump, Musk expresses regret over his posts about the President

Elon Musk’s latest mea culpa has added a new twist to his ongoing spat with Donald Trump. On Wednesday, the billionaire entrepreneur acknowledged he may have crossed the line in some of his recent posts about the former U.S. president, issuing a rare expression of regret on his social media platform, X.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote on X on June 11.

The statement comes days after Musk and Trump publicly clashed online, trading barbs over television appearances and posts on X. The feud erupted following Musk’s exit from a government advisory role and his sharp criticism of the Republican party’s new tax bill proposal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.