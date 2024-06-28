Conservative media personality Steve Bannon alleged on Monday that this week's upcoming presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is "100 percent rigged."

"This Thursday's debate is absolutely rigged," Bannon stated on his War Room podcast, hosted by Real America's Voice, on Monday. "CNN's guiding principle is a deep-seated hatred for Donald Trump and the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. They don't just disagree or have policy differences—they hate Donald J. Trump and the entire MAGA movement."

The upcoming presidential debate, scheduled for June 27, 2024, has been the subject of intense scrutiny and controversy, with many netizens also accusing CNN of attempting to rig the event in favour of US President Joe Biden candidate.

Let's explores the various allegations and concerns surrounding the debate, that will be conducted by CNN, shedding light on the perceived biases and unfair practices of outlet.

1. Selection of Moderators: Critics argue that CNN's choice of moderators, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, is biased in favour of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Tapper and Bash are known for their left-leaning perspectives, which some believe will influence the line of questioning and the overall tone of the debate.

2. Debate Format and Rules: Concerns have been raised about the debate format and rules, which some claim are designed to favour Joe Biden over Donald Trump. For example, the decision to have no studio audience and no interaction from campaign staff has been criticised as a way to prevent spontaneous reactions and crowd support for Donald Trump.

3. Muting of Microphones: The announcement that microphones will be muted during certain parts of the debate has sparked controversy. Critics argue that this is an attempt to control the flow of conversation and prevent one candidate from responding to accusations or challenging the other's statements. Some netizens also argued that is a clear violation of freedom of speech.

4. Allegations of Pre-Determined Questions: Rumours have circulated that CNN has prepared a list of pre-determined questions that will be asked during the debate. This has led to concerns that the questions may be biased or designed to favour one candidate over the other. Reports indicate that CNN has also excluded questions about the Hunter Biden laptop misinformation story, a topic in which the network itself was involved.

5. Limited Access to Debate Footage: CNN's decision to restrict access to the debate footage has raised eyebrows. Some argue that this is an attempt to control the narrative and prevent independent analysis of the debate.

6. 2-minute delay in broadcast: CNN has devised additional methods to manipulate the narrative of presidential debate. It plans to implement a 1-2 minute delay to potentially cut the audio if Trump says something the network deems inappropriate for Americans to hear.

7. Accusations of Favouritism in Post-Debate Coverage: Concerns have been raised about CNN's post-debate coverage, with critics arguing that the network may provide biased analysis and commentary that favours one candidate over the other.

This is not the first time CNN would be helping Joe Biden in his Presidential campaign. CNN's handling of the Hunter Biden (Son of Joe Biden) laptop story has been criticised for potentially influencing the 2020 US presidential election. CNN's media reporter Brian Stelter and other CNN reporters and anchors dismissed the story as a conspiracy theory and Russian disinformation without providing evidence to support their claims. Some sources suggest that CNN also spiked the story before the election and gaslighted the American public. There are also allegations that CNN's coverage was politically biased and inconsistent, with minimal coverage compared to other news outlets.

It was later revealed that Hunter Biden's laptop, allegedly left at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019, indeed contained emails, photos, and videos that suggested his involvement in questionable business dealings in Ukraine and China. The laptop reportedly also contained adult content, including evidence of Biden taking drugs and engaging in the trafficking of prostitutes across state lines. The FBI verified the laptop's authenticity, and it was used as evidence in a criminal case against Hunter Biden.

The 2024 presidential debate has been marred by allegations of rigging and bias by CNN. While some of these concerns may be unfounded, the controversy surrounding the event highlights the importance of fair and transparent debates in the democratic process. As the debate approaches, it remains to be seen how these allegations will impact the outcome and the public's perception of the event.