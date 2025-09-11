‘Will find each and everyone...’: Donald Trump on ally Charlie Kirk’s assassination

US President Donald Trump called the assassination of right-wing ally, conservative influencer and the founder of Turning Point USA a dark moment in American history. He vowed to find and apprehend everyone “who contributed” to the shooting of Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Trump said he was “filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk”, someone who inspired millions. “He was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much, the United States of America,” said Trump, adding that Kirk fought for liberty, democracy and justice, and was a man of deep deep faith. Charlie Kirk travelled the nation, joyfully engaging with everyone interested in good faith debate, said Trump in a video message on Truth Social.

"For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we are seeing in our country today. And it must stop right now," said the US President.

"My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organisations that fund it and support it, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country,” he said.

WHO WAS CHARLIE KIRK?

Charlie Kirk, a prominent figure in American right-wing politics and founder of Turning Point USA. He was fatally shot on September 10 during a speech at Utah Valley University. Born Charles James Kirk in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Kirk's career began at an early age when he founded Turning Point USA in 2012. The organisation expanded into a significant conservative platform, with Kirk also establishing Turning Point Action, Turning Point Faith, and Turning Point Academy.

He hosted ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, which reached millions on platforms like X, YouTube, and Rumble. Despite his influential role, Kirk's statements often stirred debate but his death has led to widespread condemnation across ideologies.

Known for his hardline conservative views, Kirk had become a focal point of political controversy in the United States. He had recently stated, "America does not need more visas for people from India”, and added, "We’re full”, amid US-India trade discussions. These remarks were criticised by technology executives and diaspora leaders as undermining bilateral relations.

The incident occurred while Kirk was speaking at a campus event, which had already attracted protests. An elderly man was detained following the shooting, although initial descriptions of the shooter suggested a person in tactical gear.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox described Kirk's death as a "political assassination" and indicated that the suspect might face the death penalty.