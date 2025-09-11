Who killed Charlie Kirk: Arrest made, but was it an elderly man or masked rooftop sniper?

An elderly man was led away in handcuffs after conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University—but police say the killer may have been someone else entirely.

Kirk, 31, was hit in the neck by a single bullet just after 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, as he took questions beneath a tent on campus. The gunman fired from a rooftop some 200 yards away. Witness videos show Kirk collapsing as blood poured from his neck.

A massive manhunt unfolded across the Orem campus, with heavily armed officers sweeping each building room by room. By evening, police said they had nabbed a suspect identified through security footage—described only as wearing dark clothing. But a puzzling detail remained: the man seen being detained shortly after the shooting appeared elderly and confused.

Initial witness reports suggested the wrong man may have been grabbed. Meanwhile, law enforcement sources maintained that the actual shooter had been dressed in tactical gear, wearing a helmet, face covering, and aviator sunglasses when seen prone on a rooftop before the shot was fired.

Still, officials now say the person in custody is believed to be the lone gunman. “We believe this was a targeted political assassination,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who also stated the suspect could face the death penalty.

Police have not named the man in custody or released any information about his motive. Kirk’s shooting came just days after he reignited outrage over immigration, declaring on X: “America does not need more visas for people from India.”

His appearance at UVU had drawn controversy, with nearly 1,000 students petitioning to cancel the event. The university defended its decision on free speech grounds.

Classes remain suspended. The suspect is being held as investigators continue their probe.