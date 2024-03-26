Will 'Literally Anybody Else' from Texas run for US President? Here's what we know so far

A 35-year-old Texas resident and Army veteran, formerly known as Dustin Ebey, has legally changed his name to 'Literally Anybody Else' and is running for the US presidency.

The man, now legally named 'Literally Anybody Else', hails from North Richland Hills, Texas and is a teacher by profession. He changed his name to express his dissatisfaction with the current presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Related Articles

After a judge approved his name change, he obtained a new driver's license and filed the necessary documents to run for president. "This isn't about me, 'Literally Anybody Else', more so as it is an idea. We can do better out of 300 million people for president," Ebey was quoted as saying by Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA.

He acknowledges the challenges of gathering enough signatures to appear on the ballots, as Texas law requires 113,151 signatures from registered voters who did not vote in the presidential primary of either party.

He has already filed with the Federal Election Commission. He further said that he is "not delusional" and understands garnering enough signatures to appear on ballots will be very challenging.

Dustin Ebey, now legally known as 'Literally Anybody Else', said that there should be some outlet for people like him who are fed up with the "constant power grab between the two parties" which does not benefit the Common American in any which way possible.

His campaign is not about him as an individual, but about the concept of 'Literally Anybody Else' as an alternative choice for the American people, who he feels have been let down by the current political parties. "It's not necessarily about me as a person, but it's about literally anybody else as an idea," he said.

His website literallyanybodyelse.com says, "For too long have Americans been a victim of its political parties putting party loyalty over governance. Together lets send the message to Washington and say, 'You will represent or be replaced.' America should not be stuck choosing between the 'King of Debt' (his self-declaration) and an 81-year-old. Literally Anybody Else isn't a person, it's a rally cry."