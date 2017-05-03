Baahubali 2: The Conclusion beats Baahubali: The Beginning to become highest earning film of all time: report

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has left behind its prequel Baahubali: The Beginning to become the highest grossing film of all time, according to a report.

As per a report in the BoxofficeIndia.com , SS Rajamouli's film has outdone its own franchise in just five days with the film's gross earnings at Rs 565 crore (approximately). The first part of the Baahubali franchise had earned Rs 519 crore (approximately). Amir Khan's big hit from late last year Dangal stands third in the list with Rs 512 crore apprx.

Meanwhile, trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, estimated that the film has already entered the grand 'prestigious' club of Rs 700 crore.



The film has impressed viewers outside India too with movie goers reportedly demanding extra shows in Russia.

Starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Sathyaraj in lead roles, the film has already been released on 2,500 screen outside India.

