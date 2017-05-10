Here's how Aamir Khan's Dangal can stop Baahubali's success spree at box office

We are already aware of how SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has smashed all box-office records with its gigantic collections in India as well as abroad.

The movie, which was made with a mammoth budget of Rs 250 crore has already crossed Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. In the US alone, Baahubali 2 had earned over Rs 100 crore until Tuesday.

The movie has managed to charm its audience all over India and the world with its epic story telling and larger-than-life visuals.

However, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal 's re-release in China has propped up a new challenge to Baahubali 2 in the box office after Dangal recieved enormous response in China.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Dangal is called 'Let's Wrestle, Dad' in China and it's inching towards Rs 100 crore club

Until Tuesday, Dangal has earned Rs 121.73 crore at the global box-office. This makes the worldwide collection of Dangal Rs 867 crore and the movie is racing towards Rs 900 crore mark worldwide. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh and Ramesh Bala tweeted



#Dangal is a TRENDSETTER in China. SUPERB word of mouth is translating into FAB biz... Tue $ 3.12 mn. Total: $ 18.82 million [â¹ 121.73 cr]. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2017

With the excellent showing in #China, @aamir_khan 's #Dangal WW Gross moves up to â¹ 866 Crs.. Should enter the 900 Cr Club in couple of days - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 9, 2017

#Baahubali2 RECORDS: Fastest â¹ 50 cr... Fastest â¹ 100 cr... Fastest â¹ 150 cr... Fastest â¹ 200 cr... Fastest â¹ 250 cr... Fastest â¹ 300 cr... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2017

Baahubali 2 has already earned Rs 111 crore at the US box-office and is not stopping the race anytime soon. In India, Baahubali 2 will soon cross the Rs 400-crore mark in net box-office collections.Directed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 has an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Anushka and Nasser. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is presenting the Hindi version of the film. The movie is sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning.

ALSO READ: Not just in India, Baahubali 2 gets bigger at US box office; beats Emma Watson,Tom Hanks' The Circle

According to the movie reviews on several media platforms, the film is much more grandeur than its prequel with incredible visual effects, high voltage drama, strong plot and some mind-blowing fighting sequences.

Other big-ticket films that are to release in 2017 and 2018 such as Tubelight starring Salman Khan, S. Shankar directed 2.0, Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai and Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan are expected to give tough competition to Baahubali 2's box-office records.

