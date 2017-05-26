Three years of Modi govt: PM wants you to tell the govt where it failed, here's how you can do it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants you to share your thoughts on the performance of the NDA government in the last three years. PM Modi today launched a survey where you can join and share your opinion as to where the government did better and where it can do better.

What do you feel about the Govt? Where have we done well & where can we do even better. Join this survey on NM App. https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2017

What do you feel about the Govt? asked the Prime Minister in a tweet that apparently urged the people to join the survey on NM (Narednra Modi) App. "What do you feel about the Govt? Where have we done well & where can we do even better. Join this survey on NM App," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Last 3 years have seen concrete steps that have transformed peopleâs lives. These graphics tell you how. https://t.co/8smEezyFds â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2017

PM Modi also claimed that in the last three years multiple concrete steps were taken. "Last 3 years have seen concrete steps that have transformed people's lives. These graphics tell you how," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.