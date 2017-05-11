Xiaomi launches its first exclusive retail store, Mi Home, in Bengaluru

After following an online only model for close to three years, Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has announced its first offline store in Bengaluru today. The Mi Home will be the company's first exclusive retail store in India where consumers will be able to experience and purchase Xiaomi products.

Xiaomi's Mi Home was first introduced in China last year. Till date there are more than 70 Mi Homes in the Greater China.

However, Xiaomi has concrete plans for the Indian market as the company plans to 100 Mi Home stores across India in the next two years and will be located in other metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Select Mi Home stores will also have an additional zone where fans can experience the larger Xiaomi portfolio.

The first Mi Home store is located at Phoenix Market City Mall in Bengaluru and will open to public starting 20 May. The store will feature a range of smartphones, power banks, headphones, fitness bands, air purifiers as well as other ecosystem products launched in India.

Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said, "We are extremely excited to announce the first ever Mi Home in India, marking yet another important milestone in Xiaomi's India journey. We are using the lessons learnt from operating a very successful and lean online channel to offline retail via our Mi Home stores. Mi Home stores are built on our Internet+ new retail concept, and will have efficiencies similar to the online channel. We will provide a phenomenal user experience, where Mi Fans will be able to browse and experience our products first-hand at their leisure, before making a purchase. Setting up offline stores will also help to make our products more readily available for buyers across the country."

Xiaomi will continue to expand its offline presence with retailers and distributors in the country through its Direct to Retail model. Today, Xiaomi is present in more than 10,000 offline stores. In March this year, Xiaomi announced its pre-order service for offline markets in North region and large format retailers across South region for the Redmi Note 4.