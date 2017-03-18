Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh CM: Did Modi just backstab UP voters?

After fighting, and winning the UP elections, on the plank of development, the BJP's nomination of Yogi Adityanath, a man notorious for his diatribes, has come as a complete shocker to many, and possibly also to some who may have voted for the BJP.

Yogi Adityanath to be UP CM? Is BJP confusing a majority mandate for a majoritarian one? #UPCM â Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 18, 2017

Analysts are likely to interpret Yogi's selection as the chief minister as the RSS' flexing its muscles and influencing BJP's decision-making, but frankly, it does not matter if Prime Minister Modi or the RSS are on the same page or not.

What happens to Indian citizens with Muslim names in UP? Will they get justice & services in Hindu Rashtra? #YogiAdityanath â Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) March 18, 2017

The people of Uttar Pradesh will now be under a chief minister whose obnoxious statements from the past are reasons enough for anybody sensible to fear the road ahead for Uttar Pradesh.

Exclusive Hindutva replaced Inclusive Hindutva in choice of Yogi Adityanath. â Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) March 18, 2017

For a state that has always had law and order issues, the nomination of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister, only brings more worry and bares open the possibility of a rise in religious intolerance. Yogi's presence on top of the leadership is going to energise the rank and file of the saffron party. This would have been better avoided.

My driver in Lucknow, a BJP voter says, "Yeh (#yogi) Hindu Aur Musalman Ko Larva Na de.Humne Iske liye vote nahin Diya" #HisNameIsNotVikas â barkha dutt (@BDUTT) March 18, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the past, has largely remained silent on hate speeches made by his party members, including some by the Yogi. Will he be able to control the Yogi and his tongue in future remains to be seen, but there will be questions asked to prime minister if the choice of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh is betrayal of trust.