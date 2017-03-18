Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh CM: Did Modi just backstab UP voters?

Mukesh Adhikary
New Delhi Last Updated: March 18, 2017 | 20:44 IST
After fighting, and winning the UP elections, on the plank of development, the BJP's nomination of Yogi Adityanath, a man notorious for his diatribes, has come as a complete shocker to many, and possibly also to some who may have voted for the BJP.
Analysts are likely to interpret Yogi's selection as the chief minister as the RSS' flexing its muscles and influencing BJP's decision-making, but frankly, it does not matter if Prime Minister Modi or the RSS are on the same page or not.
The people of Uttar Pradesh will now be under a chief minister whose obnoxious statements from the past are reasons enough for anybody sensible to fear the road ahead for Uttar Pradesh.
For a state that has always had law and order issues, the nomination of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister, only brings more worry and bares open the possibility of a rise in religious intolerance. Yogi's presence on top of the leadership is going to energise the rank and file of the saffron party. This would have been better avoided.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the past, has largely remained silent on hate speeches made by his party members, including some by the Yogi. Will he be able to control the Yogi and his tongue in future remains to be seen, but there will be questions asked to prime minister if the choice of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh is betrayal of trust.