Good news for EPF subscribers: EPF claims to be settled in 10 days, grievances addressed in 15 days

In a move that provides relief to EPF subscribers , EPF claims will now be settled in 10 days and grievances addressed within 15 days, according to a report in The Financial Express.



Previously, it took 20 days to claim EPF,



The EPFO's Citizens' Charter 2017 that was launched on Tuesday by Minister of State for Labour & Employment Bandaru Dattatreya aims to bring transparency and accountability in the system.

The Charter will also ensure services like grievance redressal more efficient, improve time-bound responses and reduce timeline for settlements.

Additionally, the system envisages a vision to bring all employees under the security coverage and check the implementation of policies for the benefit to all its stakeholders.

Further, the EPFO e-court Management System, an electronic case management system, will serve to the needs of employers, employees, litigants and CBT in a first step towards a paperless court system.

The project keeps in line with the Prime Minister's digital drive and will see the procedure of EPF & MP Act, 1952 and EPFAT conducted on a digital space.

Automated notifications will be sent to litigants to their mobile phones over the status of their case while other stakeholders can track the case progress online.

Individuals can now file and upload their documents online and update them as updation is an integral part of of the e-court management system.

The system creates a digital case record with a database to keep track of and generate reports.