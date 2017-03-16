Coolpad launches Note 5 Lite for Rs 8,199

Coolpad has launched Note 5 Lite, a pocket-friendly, mid-segment smartphone. A basic version of Coolpad Note 5 that was launched last year, the Note 5 Lite costs Rs 8,199. It will be available only on Amazon India and will go on sale from March 21.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite features a 5-inch HD display and is covered with scratch-resistant 2.5D cured glass on the top. It measures 145.3x72.3x8.7mm and weighs 148g. With 1GHz Mediatek quad-core processor under the hood, it offers 3GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage with support for expandable memory card. This dual-SIM device comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, with Cool UI 8.0 skinned on top of it. There is a 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash and an 8MP front camera with LED flash. Additional features include a fingerprint sensor at the rear and USB OTG support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, micro USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It packs in a 2,500 mAh battery, with standby time of up to 200 hours.

"Our endeavour will be to unveil products that empower our esteemed customers. In line with this commitment, we also plan to unveil a strong future product line, to be up by pre-Diwali," said Syed Tajuddin, chief executive of Coolpad India.



