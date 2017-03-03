Alibaba to hike stake in Paytm Mall with $177-mn investment

The Indian digital e-commerce market is all set to see more competition in the near future. China-based Alibaba will invest Rs 1,180 crore to raise its stake in online market place app Paytm Mall, said a report in The Economic Times.

Alibaba will raise its holding to 62 per cent with the latest investment. Currently, Alibaba has a shareholding of 40 per cent in the unit along with its investment arm Ant Financial.



ALSO READ: Paytm gets RBI approval for payments bank





The move will pit the Chinese e-commerce player against America's Amazon and local market leader Flipkart.

The step is aimed at making the Paytm marketplace into the ecommerce market leader in India, a person in knowledge of the development told ET. It marks formal entry of Alibaba into the Indian market.

The online retail market is estimated to be worth $14 to $16 billion at the end of 2016, up from about $11 billion in 2015, say analysts.

ALSO READ: Alibaba's financial arm acquires MoneyGram





Alibaba's founder Jack Ma is not only concentrating on India. The Chinese firm has opened headquarters in Australia and New Zealand too.

In 2016, there were reports of Alibaba buying Snapdeal. But by the year-end, the possibilities of any deal were ruled out. Earlier, Alibaba was said to eye a stake in India's online marketplace Flipkart too but the deal could not fructify.

Alibaba is principally engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People's Republic of China (the PRC or China) and internationally.

ALSO READ: Alibaba's Jack Ma warns of 'big trade war' between China, US



