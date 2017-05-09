Bharti Airtel joins hands with Ola for joint digital offerings

Telecom firm Bharti Airtel has joined hands with cab aggregator Ola to offer a range of digital services to customers.

Under the partnership, Airtel Payments Banks will integrate with Ola app to allow consumers to pay for their rides.



Similarly, Ola Money (Ola's mobile wallet) will be integrated as a digital payment solution within MyAirtel App and Airtel's website to enable recharge/bill payment of Airtel prepaid mobile/DTH connections.

Besides, Airtel retail points will assist customers looking to book an Ola ride through kiosks at these locations.



The telecom firm will also facilitate migration of Ola devices to Airtel's 4G network.

Both partners will work to offer a range of value added services from Airtel's stable to Ola customers over time, the companies said in a statement.

"Both companies have strengths that complement each other and this offers massive scope to co-create exciting products and solutions for customers," Bharti Airtel MD and CEO (India and South Asia) Gopal Vittal said.

The partnership will also see Airtel offering a suite of entertainment on Ola Play in Ola cabs. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder at Ola said partners and customers of both brands will see increased convenience and access to mobility as well as connectivity at the same time.

