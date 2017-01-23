HUL net profit rises 7% in Q3 to Rs 1,038 cr

FMCG firm Hindustan Unilever on Monday reported a 6.82 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,037.93 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 971.66 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal. Its total income from operations declined 0.79 per cent to Rs 8,317.94 crore in the quarter under review, compared with Rs 8,384.68 crore in the same period of last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

"The gradual recovery of the market was temporarily impacted by adverse liquidity conditions. However, our performance demonstrated resilience and agility in this challenging environment, HUL Chairman Harish Manwani said.

"There are early signs of normalisation and our focus continues to remain on innovation led volume growth and improvement in margins. Our strategic agenda of delivering Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth remains unchanged," he added. The HUL stock closed 0.25 per cent up at Rs 863.25 on BSE.

