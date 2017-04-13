Infosys appoints Ravi Venkatesan as co-Chairman

Infosys has appointed Independent Director Ravi Venkatesan co-Chairman on Thursday amid calls from founders to diversify the board.

The board expansion comes against the backdrop of an ongoing tussle between the founders and the management over contentious issues such as CEO salary hike, severance package to former employees and corporate governance standards.

"Ravi will help me enhance the board engagement in supporting the management in execution of the company's strategy," R Seshasayee, Infosys Chairman, said in a statement.

Venkatesan, who has been on the Infosys board since April 2011, has made "valuable contribution to the development of strategic direction of the company during his tenure", the company said.

"This is an exciting time for the technology industry and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work more closely with Sesh (Seshasayee), Vishal and his leadership team in their transformational journey," Venkatesan said.

The country's second-largest IT services firm Infosys announced their fourth quarterly results.

The company reported a marginal growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,603 crore for the quarter ended March 2017.

Infosys will also pay up to Rs 13,000 crore to shareholders during 2017-18 by way of share buyback.

ALSO READ: Infosys will pay Rs 13,000 cr to shareholders; profit falls 2.8%