MANGO and Myntra collaborate to open their first store

MANGO has opened its first brick-and-mortar store with the latest concept in Delhi in conjunction with its business partner Myntra. The partnership will help the Spanish fast fashion retailer evolve an omni-channel strategy in India. "Following an omni-channel strategy and having a presence in the country with physical stores will allow us to generate value for consumers by improving their shopping experience," said Daniel Lopez, Executive Vice President, MANGO.

The new store is equipped with advanced technology to provide a seamless shopping experience. All MANGO stores in the country will feature integrated inventory and the concept of Endless Aisle, enabling customers to browse the MANGO collection on a tablet, check out product details and availability, and have goods from other stores delivered to their doorstep. These tablets are also used to provide personalised recommendations based on purchase history and inform customers about new products and styles. Customers will also be able to skip queues at billing counters, using the Assisted Checkout feature on tablets.

"MANGO has been growing at a 10 per cent yoy rate on the platform and continues to enjoy great fashion appeal amongst shoppers in India. The new technology-packed store is set to redefine the way consumers in India experience brands in the future," said Ananth Narayanan, CEO of Myntra & Jabong. MANGO had earlier partnered with Myntra in 2014 to develop its online business in India.

Its first store was opened in Delhi at Select Citywalk Mall, Saket. The second store opening will take place in Mumbai, at Phoenix Mall, next month, and will be followed by three more openings before the end of 2017. MANGO plans to open 25 more stores in India over the next 5 years.