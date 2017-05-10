Amazon's Great Indian Sale to begin tomorrow; here are the discounts you should look out for

Amazon India will be starting its four days of the Great Indian Sale from tomorrow till the 14th of this month. According to Amazon, this will be the "biggest sale" this season. The sale will begin at 12:00 am tomorrow and will last till May 14.

The sale will have offers on smartphones, big electronic products, fashion products and even home and kitchen appliances. There will be a discount of up to 50 per cent on mobiles, accessories and electronics, 40-80 per cent off on fashion products, up to 70 per cent off on home and kitchen appliances and 20-60 per cent off on toys and games. The website has revealed specific discounts on different brands as well.

Amazon's Great Indian Sale will precede Flipkart's 'Big 10 Sale'. Both sales will run simultaneously on 14th as Flipkart's sale will be range from 14th to 18th of this month. The e-commerce giants are pitting against each other in order to gain more market share.

Amazon has also invested more in its operations in India. The company is planning to open 14 new fulfilment centres (FCs) in order to deal with the growing logistical needs of Prime members. According to the company these new centres will also help creating 5,000 new jobs. The 5,000 new jobs are apart from the temporary workforce the company hires during sale seasons.

FCs are warehouses where sellers can stock their inventory. They can save money by replacing their upfront capital expense with low variable cost and pay only for the storage space they use and the orders Amazon fulfils.

Amazon India has been on its heels to compete with the current market share leader, Flipkart. Amazon Prime service has been a additional advantage for the company and though there is no open declaration about the new funding for the fourteen new centres, Amazon is definetly acting on CEO Jeff Bezos recent claim to "keep investing in technology and infrastructure" in India.