Flipkart Freedom Sale: Rs 18,000 off on Pixel XL, Rs 5,000 on iPhone 6, special offer on Redmi Note 4

Flipkart and Amazon are celebrating India's Independence in their own way. Both e-commerce giants are offering various discounts on popular products across most segments. Amazon's Great Indian Sale and Flipkart's Big Freedom Sale begun last night and will carry on till the 12th and 11th respectively.

Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering discounts on smartphones, electronic appliances and even clothing during this three day period.

Here are the top offers from Flipkart's Big Freedom Sale:

Redmi Note 4: The smartphone is one of the best selling devices in the history of Indian e-commerce. Flipkart is, for the first time, providing an offer with the half-yr-old device. There is an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange on the website.

Power Banks: Best Selling Power Banks are priced under Rs 799. Brands ranging from Ambrane, Intex to even Flipkart's own Smartbuy are offering up to 11,000mAh battery units under Rs 799.

Moto G5 Plus: The Moto G5 Plus is another best-selling device in its segment and Flipkart is offering Rs 2,000 discount on the device. The device is now selling at Rs 14,999 instead of its original price tag of Rs 16,999.

Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (3GB/32GB): The price of the device has been slashed down by Rs 2,500. It's now available at a special price of Rs 9,499.



Sanyo NXT TVs: Sanyo has launched its new series of TVs called NXT. Though there is no special discount, the TVs start at just Rs 14,999 for a 32inch HD Ready panel. Flipkart is offering the appliance with a No Cost EMI.

Laptops: The e-commerce giant is offering Rs 2,000 off on Core i5 laptops with 2GB Gfx. HP, Dell and Lenovo start at Rs 38,990.

Hard Disks: 1TB hard disks that are usually priced above Rs 4,000 are selling from Rs 3,799. Flipkart is offering discounts on brands like Seagate, WD, Toshiba and HP.

Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 32GB): There a massive discount of Rs 5,501 on the device. It's now priced at Rs 23,999.



Google Pixel XL: Google is offering the device with a flat discount of Rs 18,001. The device is now prices at Rs 48,999.