Aadhaar-mobile linking to be made easy for senior citizens

In a bid to bring relief to senior citizens, who have difficulty linking their mobile numbers with Aadhaar, government is exploring a string of measures including introducing iris scanning in place of fingerprints and conducting home visits for senior citizens to make the entire process hassle free.

Other measures include proxy authorization, which will let a senior citizen, nominate another person, to verify the mobile-Aadhaar linkage, according to a report by The Times of India.

"We are trying to smoothen things for both -telcos and customers. We are particularly concerned for older customers where biometrics can fail. We are coming out with measures to ease the pain of customers," said Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan told the media house.

This stance from government came after reports started surfacing that long queues at the outlets of mobile service providers are becoming a deterrent to the government's push for Aadhaar. Moreover senior citizens too are finding the process complicated.

The Supreme Court's Lokniti Foundation case order in February 2017, directed the government to facilitate the linking of SIM cards with Aadhaars by February 2018. The mobiles not linked to Aadhaar, thereafter, would be deactivated.

The government is also considering the usage of online OTP (one time password) for mobile numbers registered with the Aadhaar database of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), according to the report.