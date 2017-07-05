Are you exempted from linking Aadhaar to PAN card? Find out

Linking of your PAN with Aadhaar card has become mandatory with effect from July 1, as per income tax laws. However, the government has exempted a category of individuals from linking the two documents under specified conditions.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had announced in its notification dated May 11, 2017 the individuals that are not liable to link the two documents.

This was done by exempting these individuals from Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act.

So, if you fall under any of the below categories, the linking of two documents is not compulsory for you:

Those categorised as Non-resident Indians as per the Income Tax Laws Not a citizen of India Is of age 80 years or more at any time during the taxable year Residents of Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir

The above mentioned individuals are not liable to link PAN card to the Aadhaar only if they do not possess Aadhaar or Aadhaar Enrolment ID.

The government has ordered taxpayers to link their Aadhar number with their PAN in to check tax evasion through multiple pan cards by linking them to respective unique 12-digit identification number of taxpayers.

By far, 2.07 crore have linked their PAN card to Aadhar.

HOW TO LINK AADHAAR WITH PAN CARD



However, for those of you who have not linked your Aadhaar with PAN card , there is no need to panic. Here's what you can do:

Register on the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in Enter log-in ID, password and date of birth After logging in, go to your profile setting which has the option of linking your Aadhaar Card. Generally, a pop-up window appears, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card. Check if the details such as name, date of birth and gender appearing on screen match with those on your Aadhaar card. Enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the 'link now' button. If details on both the cards match, your card will be linked instantly

However, it will be best to get the task done promptly as huge influx of visitors at the income tax website is likely to cause slow down in the process.

