Assembly Election 2017 result LIVE: Counting to begin at 8:00 AM; exit polls predict BJP win in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa; Cong's in Punjab, Manipur

As the counting of votes for the high- stakes assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will begin at 8:00 AM, the trends are expected to be available by 11 AM.

By 12 noon, a final picture could emerge on who would be the major players in the five states.

The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll predicted that Congress is expected to dominate in Punjab, while BJP is set to emerge victorious in Uttarakhand. The survey predicts Congress to win in Punjab with 62 to 71 seats out of 117 seats. In Uttarakhand, the BJP is seen winning 46-53 seats and holding 43 percent of the vote share.

Here are all the LIVE updates of the D-Day:



7:15 AM: Akhilesh has already accepted his defeat. BJP is going to win: Brajesh Pathak of BJP just before counting

7:07 AM: 251 candidates are contesting the election this year in Goa

7:05 AM: The SP-Congress alliance will win today, says SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary

7:00 AM: Election Commission officials said the counting of votes commences at 8 AM and will be completed by late evening.



