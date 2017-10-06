Black money crackdown: Govt receives fresh info about 5,800 shell firms from 13 banks, probe ordered

The Ministry of Finance today said that the government has received vital information from 13 banks about accounts operations and post-demonetisation transactions of some of 2,09,032 suspicious companies. Data received from the 13 banks pertains only to about 5,800 companies (out of more than 2 lakh that were struck off) involving 13,140 accounts, the Ministry said in a tweet.

Earlier in September, the government had restricted the transactions of more than two lakh suspicious companies. In a series of tweets, the Ministry said that few of the companies have been found to have more than 100 accounts to their names. "Highest grosser among these -a company with 2134 accounts," the government said.

GOI receives vital information from 13 Banks about bank a/c operations& post-demonetization transactions of some of 2,09,032 suspicious Cos. â Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 6, 2017

The investigative agencies have been asked to complete necessary investigation in to all these vital details and data in a time bound manner. Data concerning pre-demonetization account balances and transactions conducted from accounts of these firms during demonetisation is even more startling, the Ministry claimed.

The investigative agencies have been asked to complete necessary investigation in to all these vital details & data in a time bound manner. â Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 6, 2017

The Ministry of Finance had earlier this year struck-off as many as 2,09,032 companies from the Register of Companies. It also barred the directors and authorized signatories of such struck off companies from operating firms' bank accounts.