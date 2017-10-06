Black money crackdown: Govt receives fresh info about 5,800 shell firms from 13 banks, probe ordered

BT Online
Last Updated: October 6, 2017 | 00:00 IST
The Ministry of Finance today said that the government has received vital information from 13 banks about accounts operations and post-demonetisation transactions of some of 2,09,032 suspicious companies. Data received from the 13 banks pertains only to about 5,800 companies (out of more than 2 lakh that were struck off) involving 13,140 accounts, the Ministry said in a tweet.
Earlier in September, the government had restricted the transactions of more than two lakh suspicious companies. In a series of tweets, the Ministry said that few of the companies have been found to have more than 100 accounts to their names. "Highest grosser among these -a company with 2134 accounts," the government said.
The investigative agencies have been asked to complete necessary investigation in to all these vital details and data in a time bound manner. Data concerning pre-demonetization account balances and transactions conducted from accounts of these firms during demonetisation is even more startling, the Ministry claimed.
The Ministry of Finance had earlier this year struck-off as many as 2,09,032 companies from the Register of Companies. It also barred the directors and authorized signatories of such struck off companies from operating firms' bank accounts.