Haryana govt increases dearness allowance to 136 per cent of the pay

The Haryana government has raised the dearness allowance (DA) to 136 per cent of the pay with effect from January 1, 2017, for its employees.

"The Haryana government has decided that the rate of dearness allowance admissible to employees who continue to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay band/grade as per the 6th Pay Commission, has been enhanced from the existing rate of 132 per cent to 136 per cent of the pay with effect from January 1, 2017," an official spokesman said.

The additional installment of DA will be paid in cash to all such government employees with the salary for the month of April to be paid in May.

The payment of arrears of enhanced dearness allowance from January 2017 to March 2017 will be made in the month of May 2017, he added

In another notification, the government has decided that the rate of dearness allowance admissible to employees who continue to draw their pay as per the 5th Pay Commission, has been enhanced from the existing rate of 245 per cent to 256 of the pay with effect from July 1, 2016 and existing rate of 256 per cent to 264 per cent of the pay with effect from January 1, 2017.



The additional installment of DA will be paid in cash to all such government employees with the salary for the month of April to be paid in May. The payment of arrears of enhanced dearness allowance from July 2016 to March 2017 will be made in the month of May 2017, he added.